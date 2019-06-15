Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Wagner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Theodore Wagner was born in Fresno, CA on June 6, 1947, to parents Ted and Alma Wagner. He passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the age of 71. Bob graduated from McLane High School in 1965 and earned his bachelor's of science degree in Construction Management from Fresno State in 1971. He spent nearly 50 years in the construction industry, including the last 30 years as president/co-owner of Olson Wagner Construction, Inc. Bob enjoyed the work he did and never had the desire to retire. He was well-respected in the industry and his dedication and expertise will be greatly missed. He was an avid supporter of sports with his own children, grandchildren, Fresno State athletics and the San Francisco Giants and always made an effort to attend games regularly or follow on his electronic device. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Steffi, whom he married on July 15, 1972 after a six-month courtship that started with a blind date. The two were able to celebrate 44 years together before Steffi's death in September 2016. He is survived by his children (and their spouses): Troy and Lorrie Wagner and Brooke and Beau Matthews; his grandchildren: Carson, Drake, Morgan, Chase and Erick; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, CA 93710, on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Bulldog Foundation Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 26267, Fresno, CA 93729. Published in the Fresno Bee from June 15 to June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

