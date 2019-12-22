Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service 132 W Kern Ave Tulare , CA 93274 (559)-686-4772 Memorial service 10:00 AM Tulare United Methodist Church 228 W Kern Ave Tulare , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Walker Moore was born in Charleston, West Virginia on September 27, 1924 and passed away on December 18 th in Tulare at the age of 95. He was born to Henry Clay Moore and Bertha May Petry Moore. Robert moved and went to school in Kentucky, Idaho and Washington during the depression. He graduated from Lewis and Clark high school in Spokane in 1942, and had one semester at Gonzaga University in Spokane before entering the Army Aircorp in 1943. After basic training in Boise, Idaho, Robert entered the Army Specialized Training Program at Los Angeles City College. The program was suspended in early 1944 and he was sent to Tech Schools in Wisconsin, Illinois and Florida, and became a High Altitude Bomber radar mechanic with the rank of sergeant. Robert was on the Liberty Ship USS Cape Cleare in Seattle harbor, ready to sail to Tinian, on September 2, 1945 when the war was declared over. He was discharged in February of 1946 after serving for some 35 months. Robert liked to think that the Japanese heard he was coming so they gave up. While in the air force, Robert had applied for entrance to several universities. He was accepted to Cal Berkeley, among others, and entered there for the spring semester in 1946. He graduated in February of 1948 in Business Administration. By then his brother Hank had been out of the service for a year or so, and Hank had started a crop dusting business in Tulare. Robert joined Hank along with brother Jim. The three brothers started Moore Aviation in May of that same year. Both Hank and Robert served a year as President of the California Agricultural Aircraft Association. Robert was asked by Don Hillman to join the Kiwanis Club, and he did just that in January of 1949, and has been a member ever since. Robert was President of the Kiwanis Club in 1952. Robert was asked by Don Hillman to join the Kiwanis Club, and he did just that in January of 1949, and has been a member ever since. Robert was President of the Kiwanis Club in 1952. Other clubs and organizations Robert was involved in over the years were: Memorial District Board, City Planning Commission, Tulare Cemetery District Board of Trustees, Salvation Army Advisory Board and 12 years on the City Council. He was a member of the Tulare United Methodist Church, and sang in the choir for a number of years, and also was a Lay Leader and served on the Finance Committee. Robert is survived by wife Bobbi Moore of Tulare and 6 children; Margaret Vives, Elizabeth Kerr, Kevin Mooney, Barbara Wiseman, Johanna Truax and Erin Hudler. A memorial service will be held at Tulare United Methodist Church, Saturday December 28 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tulare United Methodist Church 228 W Kern Ave. Tulare, CA 93274 (559) 686-8523 Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 22, 2019

