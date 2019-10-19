Bob passed away of natural causes on April 30, 2015, in Los Angeles. He was 67. Bob is survived by his son, a brother, a sister, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends. He was a naturally gifted artist and a talented self-taught musician. He was eternally youthful, charming, prepossessing, and intelligent. He had a beaming grin that could light up a room and an easy laugh. He loved R&B. He gave others the best he had to offer. He served in the Navy for 4 years, working on aircraft carriers during Vietnam and also became an accomplished surfer during those years. He worked as a project manager for a computer concern for over 40 years. He would not want this to be "sugar coated," so know that some paths he walked were precipices fraught with difficulties, many of which were not of his own making, and yet, some were. Rest in peace dear brother, father & friend in the arms of our Lord.