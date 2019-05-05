Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Yano. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM Parlier Buddhist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Lee Yano of Kingsburg passed on April 27, 2019 at the age of 95 years old. Better known to his friends and family as "Bob" or "Dobie". Bob grew up in Kingsburg, attending Clay Elementary and Kingsburg High School before the outbreak of World War II. He enlisted in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, fighting tours through Italy and France. In 2010 Bob was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor. After the War he returned to his family farm, where he would eventually meet and marry Patricia Masayo Takemoto. Bob and Pat along with their two children, Christine and Randel, tended to the Yano farm until his passing. The 442nd regimental motto "Go for Broke" epitomizes the life Bob Yano led. He and Pat spent their free time traveling the Valley educating the youth about the Japanese-American Internment and 442nd. They both felt that if they did not pass on these lessons then history was doomed to repeat itself. His true passion in life was family. Bob never missed his children and grandchildren's sporting and school events. His unconditional love and support for his family was unprecedented. His infectious grin, positive personality and unabashed opinions will be missed by all. He is survived by his children Christine Yano-Goss, husband Steve Goss, Randel Yano, and wife Kathy. He has 5 grandchildren; Kyle Yano-Goss, Jordan Yano-Goss and wife Jacey, Whitney Deveau and husband Daniel, Erin Linton and husband Steve, Shaylee Yano, and great-grandson, Lincoln Kai Yano-Goss. Services will be held on May 10th at 10AM at the Parlier Buddhist Church. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 5, 2019

