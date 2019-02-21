Roberto Kong, of Fresno, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was 63 years old. Roberto was an exceptional son, brother, and uncle - generous to all. He was preceded in death by his father, Mincion Kong, and brother, Juan Kong. Roberto is survived by his mother, Chulan Kong; brothers, Jorge Kong and wife Luisa, and Felix Kong; sisters, Ana Young and husband Ken, and Rosa Lau-Staggs and husband Rick; nephews, Brandon Young, Philip Kong and wife Callisa, Jason Kong and wife Tracey, Andrew Kong and wife Kara; nieces, Kristen Thomas and husband Owen, Jacklyn Fikes and husband Brian, Kimberly Lester and husband Morgan; as well as many great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to -a fundraiser his niece is doing in his honor. Include "Kimberly Lester" in the memo and send to 1347 W Northridge, Fresno, CA 93711 or online at www.pages.mwoy.org/cca/fresno19/klester. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 21, 2019