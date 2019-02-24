Richard "Dick" Rozier passed away at the age of 88 on Valentines Day 2019. He had a rough start in life but a fabulous finish - something all runners hope for. He leaves behind 7 of his 8 children. Richard (Wendy Baumgartner), Jill (Dennis Shelley), John (Suzanne Hawkins), Robin (Dave Shepard), Peggy (Jeff Kennington), Scott (Kim Baird) & Heidi. You may know him as a marathoner or your Allstate Insurance Agent. Viewing will be March 1 at 10:00 am. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. 1880 Gettysburg, Clovis, CA. Funeral will follow at 11:00 am See his full story at farewell.com/obituaries
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Shepard.
Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno
660 W. Locust Ave. #101
Fresno, CA 93650
1-800-FAREWELL
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 24, 2019