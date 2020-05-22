Robyn Anderson passed away on May 7, 2020 from complications of leukemia. Beloved by friends and family, Robyn was a loving, funny, caring person, who quickly made friends - and often life-long impressions - with everyone she met. Robyn was born in 1948 in Oakland, CA, and moved to Fresno with her new husband in 1975. She was a public school teacher who spent most of her career teaching preschool and sixth grade at Balderas Elementary in Fresno. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Kirk Anderson, son Walter Anderson and his wife Alexandra, daughter Deborah Kountz and her husband Keith, granddaughters Christina and Nola, sister Deborah Beaudette, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all of them. The family will plan a memorial service when it is safe to do so.

