Rodney Jack Schneider
1958 - 2020
March 29, 1958 - August 22, 2020
Fresno, California - Rod passed away at the age of 62 yrs from a short illness. He worked in the auto parts business for 35 yrs.
Rod loved the outdoors. He loved fishing and hunting. He did various hunting trips to Colorado and Montana for elk and deer. We have many nice pictures of his "trophies" and he will be remembered by those trophies.
Rod is survived by his wife Sandra, his mother Eileine Schneider, sister Kristi Schneider, and many beloved friends. Although he had no children, he had a "4 legged" son named Goose, who misses him dearly.
Rod was predeceased by his father Jack.
Funeral arrangements handled by Farewell Funeral Services. Rod's wishes were to be cremated. Due to COVID, no services were held.


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno
660 W. Locust Ave. #101
Fresno, CA 93650
1-800-FAREWELL
