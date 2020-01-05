Born in Chicago, Rick was a Vietnam Veteran, licensed cosmetologist, corrections officer, sailboat captain, musician, cyclist, and world traveler. After living in Fresno for 30 years, Rick and his wife moved to Oregon, where their retirement joy was tempered by her Alzheimer's diagnosis. He was devoted to her care. Rick is survived by his wife Carol Link, children Kristen, John, and Sheri, and his 8 grandchildren.

Please make donations to the to honor Rick's memory. A service will be held at the River Park Carousel in Salem, Oregon on February 19th at 5pm.