Roger was born on February 16, 1948 to Charlotte and Aram Serian in Fresno, California. Roger went to be with our dear Lord and many a loved one on February 16, 2020 having just turned the age of 72. As a young man fortunate to grow up in the countryside of Selma, he spent his summers working in the family business, Serian Bros. Packing. Roger was a graduate of Selma High School Class of '66, and thereafter went on to attend University of the Pacific School of Pharmacy. Upon graduation, Roger enjoyed a long and fulfilling career as a pharmacist and so cherished many of his faithful customers and co-workers along with all of the attention. Roger being an inquisitive gentleman was constantly educating himself, along with enjoying the arts, many a Broadway production, pop-up theatre and the Fresno Philharmonic. He was an accomplished world traveler, something he was very proud of, and his most recent projects were chronicling the hundreds of pictures from his travels, along with the many spirited long hours he spent discovering his ancestry and that of his extended family. Roger having lost his mother at a tender age was very fortunate to have a stepmother, Elizabeth Serian, who loved and nurtured him as if her own, and he, too, a very kind, generous and devoted son. Roger will be greatly missed by his half-sister, Roselyn Serian Walker, and his beloved Maltipoo Fifi, along with many dear friends and cousins. In parting, Roger accomplished most, if not all, of his heart's desires. A graveside service will be held at 11 o'clock on Wednesday, February 26th at Masis Ararat Armenian Cemetery located at 250 N. Hughes Ave. in Fresno. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to . Funeral arrangements provided by Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 23, 2020

