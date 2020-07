Roger passed away at his home in Madera during the early hours of Thursday morning, July 2nd. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jean Caldwell. He is survived by his children: Roger, Chris, and Tina (Lewis); grandchildren: Cody, Tyler, Justin, Tanner, and Raylene; and many other family members and friends that knew and loved him.

