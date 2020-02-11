Roger Dale Lockhart was born on October 22, 1950 in Fresno, California. He passed away on February 4, 2020 in Fresno, California at the age of 69. Roger worked for 40 years in the automotive industry as a service advisor, and he enjoyed golfing and fishing in his spare time. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Mary Lockhart; brother, Steven Lockhart; and grandson, Michael Salazar. He is survived by his wife Lea Lockhart; sisters Charlene Bethel and Dorothy Lockhart; daughter, Kelli Van Noy; stepdaughters, Lorrie Emerson and Michelle Vaughn; 4 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Clovis Vetrans Memorial District, 808 4th Street; Clovis, CA 93612.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 11, 2020