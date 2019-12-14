Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chapel Of The Light 1620 W Belmont Ave Fresno , CA 93728 (559)-233-6254 Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Martin Oviedo was born on August 8, 1980 to Roger and Beatrice Oviedo in Fresno, Ca. He was the only son and oldest of 6 children. He graduated in 1998 from Ducan Poly Tech High School with a diploma and a CNA Certificate. In March 2000, Roger started his 19 year career at Saint Agnes. In those years, he touched many lives of his patients, their families and his co-workers. Every year he raised money and participated in The Heart Walk for SAMC and enjoyed playing in their softball league. Roger loved life, loved to laugh and no one could tell a good story better than him. He loved the Golden Girls and in his free time, he enjoyed eating home cooked meals by his mom and sisters and spending time with his family. Nothing made him happier than being Uncle Roger to the loves of his life, his 13 nieces and nephews: Asa, Joseph, Jade, Jonah, Noah, Lucius, Emilee, Macy, Jordan, Madison, Bernadette, Austin and Adam. On December 6, the world lost one of it's brightest lights. He was loved by many and will forever be missed. Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 14, 2019

