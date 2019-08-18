Our beautiful and beloved Mom, Grams, Grammy passed away August 12, 2019 in Fresno, CA. She was born to Roy and Marian Gerard on May 25, 1925 in Fresno, CA. She was married to Vernon Walker for 46 years until his passing in 1995. They met on a blind date in 1948 and married in 1949. She was preceded in death by her younger brothers, Vergil Gerard and Allyn Gerard. Roia attended Heaton Elementary and Fresno High School where she shared her beautiful smile and loving spirit with everyone she met. She attended the University of California, Berkeley and Fresno State College earning her Life teaching credential in elementary education. Roia was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, a past president and lifetime member of PEO, Chapter NP, and longtime member of the California Retired teachers Association. Roia Walker loved her thirty year career as a first grade teacher for Clovis Unified School District, teaching over 1,000 students to read, write, compute and behave. Her love for her students at Cole, Tarpey, and Temperance-Kutner Elementary schools was shared with many student teachers under her tutelage and applauded by many principals. She was a longtime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Fresno and shared her deep abiding faith in Jesus as her savior with her family and friends. She is survived by her sons Randall Walker, Leonard Walker(Maria), Steven Walker (Janet), her daughter Ann (Walker) Georgian (Alex), 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Family and her love for all of us was her number one priority and she carried through with those priorities throughout her 94 years of life on this earth. A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. We invite anyone who knew our beautiful mother, Grams, Grammy to join us and share your memories of this remarkable woman. www.stephensandbean.com