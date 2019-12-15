Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ron Alexander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Lee Alexander passed away peacefully in his home on December 1, 2019 at the age of 74. Ron was born in Fresno on July 14, 1945 to Lloyd Alexander, a farm laborer from Oklahoma, and Elnora Pierce, a bluegrass singer from Missouri. Known as "Ronnie" to his family, he grew up in the Sanger area, and felt most attached to his family home at Pierce's Park on the Kings River near Centerville. Ron played football at Sanger High School, and was seventeen when he first met Linda Kratlian, the love of his life and wife of 52 years. At eighteen, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a sergeant in Germany, where he drove trucks and learned to speak German. When he returned home, Linda was waiting for him at the airport, and they were married a few months later. After the birth of their son Brad the following year, Ron graduated from Fresno State University and began teaching the sixth-grade at Kratt Elementary School in Fresno, where he spent over thirty years working to positively shape and develop the lives of thousands of young students who affectionately knew him as Mr. Alexander. While Ron was very proud of being a self-described "river bank Okie," he was also a Renaissance man with a passion for learning. His many hobbies over the years included scuba-diving, fishing, tennis, golf, cooking, traveling, and playing poker, while in his retirement years he enjoyed writing, driving his Jeep on the beach at Pismo, and spending time with his wife. Above all, Ron had a passion for painting and drawing, and his talent and imagination can be seen in each one of his paintings. Ron loved socializing and nothing pleased him more than sharing stories with co-workers, family, and friends. More than anything, he dearly loved his wife Linda, along with his son Brad, daughter-in-law Martha, and grandchildren Vivian and Michael. To all who knew him, Ron Alexander will always be missed, but forever in our hearts. According to his wishes, Ron's services will be private. His family is very grateful for the outpouring of support from family and friends through visits, phone calls, and notes of sympathy and kindness. Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 15, 2019

