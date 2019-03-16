Ronald J Sylvester went to be with the Lord on Wednesday March 6th, 2019. Ron was born on October 10th, 1934 in Fresno, CA. He proudly served in the Marine Corp at Camp Pendleton during the Korean War. Then he and his wife Peggy raised their three sons in Fresno, CA where Ron owned Superior Radiator for 36 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Peggy and his son Gregory. He is survived by his brother Gary, two sons Ronald Jr. and Michael, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday March 19th at 10 AM at Clovis Cemetery.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 16, 2019