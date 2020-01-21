|
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|
Vigil
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
|
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Saint Columba Catholic Church
Dr. Ronald D. Moore was born 16 October 1939 in Madera, California and died of natural causes at his home in Chowchilla on 14 January 2020. He graduated from Chowchilla High School with the class of 1957 and was a Fresno State alumnus. Ron married Shirley Marie Pacheco, his first grade girlfriend in 1961 at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Madera. He was a teacher and football and baseball coach at San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno from 1961 to 1964. He joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 1957. He attended Officer Candidate School and graduated as the Platoon Honor Man with the 40th OCC and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in 1966. He served as a platoon leader, executive officer and then company commander with units of the First Marine Division in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. He was promoted to Captain upon his return to the states and served with the Fifth Marine Division, Third Regiment until his retirement in 1969. During his service, he was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal with Bronze "V", the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross - Foreign with Bronze Star, the Presidential Unit Citation, a Combat Action Ribbon, the Navy Unit Commendation, and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal. He returned to Chowchilla with his family in 1969 to teach and coach football and track at Chowchilla Union High School and later became Superintendent of Schools, a position he filled for 23 years, retiring in 1999. Ron was a history buff and after he retired from CUHS he had two novels published, "Chopper Caper" and "Dragon Force: The Last Salute." Ron was a life member of VFW Post 9886, American Legion Post 148, the , the First Marine Division Association, the Marines' Memorial Club of San Francisco, and the Third Marine Division Association. He was involved with Rotary International humanitarian projects and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was involved in the Fresno St. Bulldog Foundation and was honored as "Hero of the Game" at a Fresno State football game in 2017. He and his wife loved traveling the world and especially enjoyed annual beach vacations in the Caribbean along with many cruises. They visited a wide variety of countries and Ron even returned to Vietnam in 2006. He is survived by his mother Ina Mae Brown and his wife Shirley. He is survived by his son Ronald D. Moore Jr. and his wife Terry, and his son Michael F. Moore and his wife Carrie. He is survived by his grandchildren Jonathan, Robin, Roxy, Amanda, Tanner, Landon, and Melody. Ron is survived by his sisters Carol Ciapponi and Diana Prichard and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Columba Catholic Church (Building Fund), 213 Orange Ave, Chowchilla, California 93610, Veterans of Foreign Wars Chowchilla, 245 S. 5 th Street, Chowchilla, California 93610, Chowchilla Rotary Club, P.O. Box 491, Chowchilla, California 93610, Marines' Memorial Club - San Francisco 609 Sutter Street, San Francisco, California 94102, or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark Street, Suite 910, Arlington, Virginia 22202. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. with vigil services with rosary recited at 6:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Columba Catholic Church, 213 Orange Avenue, Chowchilla, California 93610. Interment will follow at Chowchilla District Cemetery, 23359 Road 14 1/2, Chowchilla, California 93610. Arrangements are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel, Chowchilla, California.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 21, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|