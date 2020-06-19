Ronald Diaso

Ronald John Diaso, Sr. moved to heaven on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Ron was born in Fresno, CA. He was a hard-working man who loved his family. His actions spoke louder than his words. He is survived by his loving family, son David and wife, Dawn, son John and wife, Treena, and son, Greg. His grandchildren, Brandon and wife, Hayley, Tyler, Baylee, Serena, David and wife, Emily, Jonathan and wife, Hannah. Two great-grandchildren Maverick and Blair. He was preceded by his wife of 62 years, Virginia and his granddaughter Hannah Diaso. A public celebration of life service for Ron and Virginia will be held at Riverpark Bible Church in Fresno, CA on June 27 at 11 AM.

