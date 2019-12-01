Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Edward Sittner. View Sign Service Information Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory 475 North Broadway Fresno , CA 93701 (559)-233-2101 Service 10:00 AM Fresno Memorial Gardens Hwy 180 and Cornelia Ave. View Map Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory 475 North Broadway Fresno , CA 93701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Edward Sittner was born in Fresno, CA to John and Molly Sittner on April 19, 1943 and passed away at his Clovis, CA home on October 24, 2019 after three years of hospitalization, surgeries and rehab. He was raised in central Fresno near the Veteran's Hospital at Funston Place. He went to Lafayette, Birney, Washington Jr. High and then his mom passed away, so he ended up in a foster home in Kerman, where he lived until he aged out at 18. His aunt Sophie and Uncle Connie Brumm gave him a home so he could graduate in 1961 from Roosevelt High School. He started FCC and then enlisted in the Army and served in Korea in a Hawk Missle Battalion. Ron took all the lessons of life that he learned about hardship, survival, faith in himself and god, coping mechanisms, problems solving, generosity, value of family and friends, compassion for others, paying things forward, honesty, fairness and LOVE and lived the rest of his life and guided the life of his family with those values. The majority of his work life was spent at PG&E. Starting as a a mail boy, he worked his way up to Meter Reader Supervisor, loving it, and along with the readers and staff,making it a top performing unit. He retired in 1994 and then went back to the company on contracts or other assignments for another 13 years. He was a real asset because he has worked his way up through the system and had contacts throughout it. Also during this time, Jennifer married Joe Senneway and our grand children, Dylan and Brooklyn were bon. hey became the center of our lives. Hours were spent playing with them and watching them grow. Ron was Bobo: Marge was Nana. They combined the names and called us NanaBobo. I have loved Ron all my life, 55 years, 53 married. He has shown his love for me by putting me first as well as Jen and her family. I tried to care for him as he did for me. Ronnie, I love you til we meet again. You live in my heart always, You let your light shine. Ron is survived by his wife, Marjorie, his dog Max, his daughter, Jennifer, his son-in-la, Joe, his grandson, Dylan, his granddaughter, Brooklyn, his granddog, Sammie, his grandcat, Tahoe, his sister-in-law, Carol Ann Weber, hid ex-sister-in-law, Sharon Sittner, his niece,Lauretta Haley, his nephew, Bradley Sittner and sister-in-law, (his brother, John passed 2 months prior to Ron) Frankie and her children, his cousins, Marilyn Siebert and Bobbie Brumm. Also surviving are Rick, Joylene and Bradley Senneway, Joe's brother's family and Barbara Senneway, Joe and Rick's mom. The services will all take place on Thursday, December 5, 10 AM starting at Fresno Memorial Gardens, Hwy 180 and Cornelia Ave. for Curia of ashes. The Celebration of Life will be held at Tinkler Chapel, 475 Broadway, Fresno 93701 at 11:30 AM, Reverend Bryan Martin, Officiating. There will be a luncheon, no host bar, following the service at Westwood Wedding Venue at 1:00 PM, 4584 West Jacquelyn Ave. off of Shaw/99. 