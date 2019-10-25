Major General Ronald H. Markarian was born June 27, 1931 in Fresno, CA and grew up on the Markarian Fig Garden homesite, fig orchard and packing company founded by his great-grandfather, Melkon Markarian and grandparents, Henry and Armenuhue Patigian Markarian. Ronald's father, Theodore Everett Markarian, ran the business after their passing at a very young age before he was able to graduate from Fresno High School. Markarian Fig Gardens was located on Blackstone, bordered by Shields, Fresno St. and Dakota. Melkon was born and raised in Armenia but moved to the US and became a US citizen in 1865. He returned to Armenia and later moved to Fresno in 1881 with his family and thereafter Ronald's Grandfather, Henry, established Markarian Fig Gardens in 1902. They were the pioneers of the fig industry in California. The land on which the farming and packing operated was taken by the State of California by eminent domain in the 1950's for the purpose of building a new Fresno State College campus. The State later decided to build the college in its present location on Shaw and the property was sold by the State to a developer who in turn subdivided the land and built MANCHESTER CENTER. The family mansion was located where Sears now stands.

It was on this property where General Markarian was raised that he had an inspiration to become a General in the military. During his early teens he formed a battalion of his "soldiers" comprised of his friends and the farmworker's children. With money earned by him and his sister Patty for picking figs for their father, his army was supplied with tents, gun belts, fake training rifles, canteens, carts, helmets etc. His army was well equipt and they would go on BIVWAC in their tents in the fig orchard and prepare "General Markarian's" breakfast, raise a flag, and play the bugle in the morning. This love of the military continued throughout his life until the day he passed, and his dream of becoming a two-star general was fulfilled with his appointment by Governor Deukmejian to the position of Commander of the Army National Guard's State Reserves. He had already retired from the United States Air Force as a full Colonel where he flew 116 combat missions over Vietnam in B-47 and B-52 Bombers while on active duty.

General Markarian was educated in local Fresno schools, but chose to attend Clovis High School because of their California Cadet Corps program, graduating in 1949. He went on to graduate from Fresno State College in 1952, and soon after began his active duty career in the US Air Force, later attending George Washington University where he earned a Master's in Public Administration in 1964. General Markarian attended countless other military schools and courses over his military lifetime.

General Markarian was appointed by the President of the United States as the California State Director of the Selective Service System in 1987 and served in that appointment for many years. He also held the position of Chairman of the Fresno County Republican Party for 4-years. He was a 33-Degree Mason and the past National President of the Sojourners. General Markarian was appointed to the California Veteran's Board by Governor Pete Wilson and worked tirelessly to bring the Veterans Home to Fresno. His federal military awards included (2) Legion of Merit awards, Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Ribbon, Air Medal (5 awards), Meritorious Service Medal (2 awards), Joint Services Command, Air Force Commendation Medal, Selective, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Bronze Star, Selective Service Distinguished Service Medal, and the Selective Service Exceptional Service Award. General Markarian's California commendations included the Order of California, Medal of Merit, Combat Readiness Medal, Distinguished Infantry Association Medal with device, and countless other awards. General Markarian was a patriot and a friend to many in his life of service to others. He always shared credit for his many successes which is the mark of a great leader.

The general was preceeded in death by his father, Theodore who passed in 1963; his mother, Rose Tateosian Markarian in 2010; his daughter Cynthia Ann Hancock Luna in 2009; and his wife Benny Louise Harley Markarian in 2015. He is survived by his children Pamela Susan Milam (husband Bill) of San Destin, FL; Sandra Louise Fujioka of Temecula, CA; Ronald Monte Markarian (wife Francesca) of Dublin, OH; Grandchildren Shawn Renee Fujioka of Temucula, and Drew, Justin and Alyssa Markarian of Dublin, OH; sister Patricia Markarian Gorrell (husband Lyman); nieces Wendy Gorrell Reenders, Shelly Pine Friedman, and Lisa Melo; and numerous cousins from the Markarian, Arakelian, Chituni, Enoch, Zartarian and Samuelian families. He was also related through his maternal grandmother, Baidzar Samuelian Tateosian Zartarian, to deceased local Armenian artist Varaz Samuelian who designed and built the David of Sassoon Bronze Statue located at the Fresno Courthouse Park.

Services for MG Markarian will be held Monday, October 28, at the Legion of Valor Museum in Fresno at 10 AM, followed by graveside services at Ararat Cemetary.

Donations in memory of Ronald Markarian may be made to the MG RONALD H. MARKARIAN CHARITABLE FOUNDATION, PO BOX 69, WASHOUGAL, WA 98671 (a tax deductible 501c3 corporation).