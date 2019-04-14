Born to John and Leola Bordelon Ellis of New Orleans, he is survived by his wife, Gloria and children Terri, Ron and Ken Ellis; children by marriage, Linda, Robert and Charlene Thompson; many grandchildren; and sister, Kathleen. He was a veteran of the Air Force. His last tour of duty as AF-ROTC brought him to Fresno State. Upon discharge he worked for Spreckles Sugar as foreman and auditor and one year with the Fresno Police Dept. In 1972, he entered the Bail Bond Business and owned Alert Bail Bonds and Action Secretarial for 30 years.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 14, 2019