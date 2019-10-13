Ronald Rex Martin passed away October 6, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born in Long Beach, Ca. to his parents, Dale and Zola Martin. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marlea, son Mitch Martin and daughter in law Denise, daughter Stacey Turner, grandchildren Spencer Martin, Sydnie Scharnick, Victoria Turner, Nicole Turner, Shelby Ramos and great grandchildren Slade Alvarez and Kennedy Scharnick. He was preceded in death by parents Dale Martin, Zola McCullough and brother Don Martin. One of Ron`s proudest accomplishments was in 1985, when he founded the family business, Martin Water Company. In his retirement, Ron enjoyed living at the coast, good drink, good food, traveling with Marlea, especially Alaska. Remembrances can be made to the . Memorial service to be announced.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 13, 2019