RONALD "BUD" MILLER
1935 - 2020
Bud was born on June 26, 1935 in Sanger, California and passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a retired Greyhound bus driver and truck driver. Bud lived in Sanger all his life and was known and loved by many in his community. His best trait was his beautiful blue eyes. So many people would say he had the prettiest eyes. His sense of humor and outgoing personality was something that set him apart from the rest. He would talk to anyone that would listen to him. He met his lifelong friend, Jimmy Yakligian in kindergarten after he stuck his tongue out at him. His son Keith was named after another lifelong friend, Keith Allen. He also had a lifelong friendship with his brother-in-law, Albert Cruz. Albert would take him to watch the Apaches play football. Bud had many things he loved besides his family. He loved to meet with fellow Greyhound retirees once a month and discuss the old days. He also was involved with the Sanger Eagles of which he was a member of for almost fifty years. In 1958, he married the love of his life, Alice Luokkanen. He met her when she was making donuts at the Snow White. Bud would come in and buy donuts for his dog to eat. They had four children and he was proud of each one of them. Keith Miller who took after him and drives truck and his wife, Missy; Kelly Cook, an office manager and her husband, Mark; Karen Smith a postal worker and her husband, Ronnie; and Karla Miller, a postal worker. He is survived by his wife, Alice whom he was married to for almost 62 years. He has three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Kyle Cook, a firefighter and his wife Kathleen and their daughter Callie; Cody Smith who works for Nexstar Media Group and his girlfriend, Cira Gomez; Tara Wilson who works for Tuff Shed and her husband Jimmy and their baby girl on the way. When it came to love no one loved him more than his grandkids. They would do anything for Pop/Grandpa. He is also survived by his nephews, Kurt Borger of Clovis, California and David Borger of Oregon; and many other nieces and nephews. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALLIN FUNERAL HOMES
1524 9TH ST
Sanger, CA 93657-3125
(559) 875-6555
Memories & Condolences

View Printed Guest Book
31 entries
July 30, 2020
I remember as a you man going golfing and hunting with my Dad, when he had time. I miss that, but Dad was a busy man making a living for us. The story I really want to tell is about when my wife and I bought our first home. It has grape vines in the back yard and we were going to take them out and my Dad said,no, there the only grapes left in the family. So we left them. Still here now. But he would call up and say I have some German sausage to smoke,can I come to your house to smoke it and while I'm there I'll trim the grapes. Of course I said yes, since I know nothing about trimming grapes. Ultimately, I would do the smoking and he would trim the grapes. Now, I will have to learn to trim them
I will miss all of those times forever. I love you Dad and I will always miss you. Your son, Keith.
Keith Miller
Son
July 30, 2020
Rest In Peace pops love you
Jimmy Wilson
Family
July 30, 2020
Sitting out front watching the cars go by
Tara Wilson
Grandchild
July 30, 2020
Uncle Bud was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed. I will forever cherish the childhood memories of poolside barbecues, Sunday picnics at Avocado Lake, swimming at the Filbecks', Christmas Caroling and all the other fun times spent together as a family. Great picture posted of Uncle Bud and Uncle Sam by Jodi. They were a couple of handsome dudes! Praying for the family. Love you all and God’s Peace.
Sara & Danny Malone
Family
July 30, 2020
Growing up around my uncles provided many wonderful memories. I am thankful to have known Bud and will cherish his legacy of friendship.
Juli Humphries (Filbeck)
Family
July 30, 2020
2019 Christmas Celebration at Taras house
Kelly Cook
Daughter
July 30, 2020
Bud ,I will miss you forever .You were my friend and father-in-law. I will always have the memories of everything we did together. You were always there to help me when I needed it .When you got older and couldn’t help you were there to supervise.
Love you Ronnie
Ronnie Smith
July 30, 2020
Tara & Timmy, Jt & April Wilson
Grandchild
July 30, 2020
60th Wedding Anniversary
Kelly Cook
Daughter
July 30, 2020
Dad was truly an amazing father, grandfather, great-
grandfather and husband. His smile and laughter could brighten any room. I am grateful for all the love and caring he showed his family and friends. I will love and miss you forever. God’s peace to you Dad. Your loving daughter, Kelly
Kelly Cook
Daughter
July 30, 2020
Bud, as LeRoy's wife and your sister-in-law, I valued your friendship and enjoyed our conversations. Your greetings were warm and always made me feel welcomed into the family circle. I shall miss that. God's Peace. Harriette Wagner Luokkanen
Harriette Wagner Luokkanen
Family
July 29, 2020
Uncle Bud and Sam
We have a lot of good memories of Uncle Bud. He was a character, always telling humorous stories. We will miss him. Aunt Alice, Keith and Missy, Kelly and Mark & Family, Karen and Ron & Family and Karla we love you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jodi DerMinasian(Filbeck)
Family
July 29, 2020
Bud, thanks for being you and always being there when you were needed. Here’s to a great father-in-law. You will be truly missed. RIP
Mark
Mark Cook
Family
July 29, 2020
Dad always loved cooking for family and friends. He was the master of his bbq and loved having gatherings around the pool or wherever the bbq landed.

Family was the reason he worked so hard driving bus or being a truck driver or cutting cords of wood.

Dad enjoyed taking the family on long vacations to Oregon to visit family. He would even drive us kids and family around during Christmas so we could go caroling. Happy Memories To all the holidays when we all gathered together with Dad making sure there was an abundant amount of food and desserts for everyone there.

Dad had so many friends and he loved socializing with them all. 50 + years helping and supporting at the Sanger Eagles

I am grateful for everything you taught me Daddy. Thank you for loving us all. I will love and miss you forever.

Your daughter, Kelly
Kelly Cook
Daughter
July 29, 2020
I worked with Bud at Greyhound, Bud was a heck of a guy fun and easy to work with. Bud was always laughing about things that happened at work. I think But really loved his job because he always seemed to be in a good mood. I`m sure he will be missed by family and friends.
wayne long
Friend
July 29, 2020
You will never know how much I love and miss you Dad. You were always my social butterfly. You could talk to anybody, never met a stranger, always a new friend. Sanger has lost one of its finest!
Karen Smith
Daughter
July 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. He will be missed dearly! RIP
KC Worton
Friend
July 29, 2020
Visiting Kyle, Kathleen and Callie
Bud’s first great grandchild Callie
Karla Miller
Daughter
July 29, 2020
Breakfast in Vegas!
One of the last times I dragged my parents to Vegas
Karla Miller
Daughter
July 29, 2020
Looking good even in the hospital
One of the few times I got to see him in the hospital
Karla Miller
Daughter
July 29, 2020
Bud was one of the best guys I ever knew and I was proud to call him my friend.He will be missed by me.
Dan Hall
Friend
July 29, 2020
My sincere sympathy to the family. I will always remember how much fun my late husband, Norman and I had with Bud, Alice, Karen and Ronnie at the Eagles and the Tuesday night special chicken dinners at our KFC. I'll miss your big hugs...in loving memory..Sharon Mac Isaac
Clifford Bolton
Friend
July 29, 2020
I have known Buddy Miller for 80 years. He has been my friend all those years. We have never had a harsh word or disagreement between us those many years. I REALLY liked Buddy and will miss him sorely. I will keep him in my mind throughout my life.
James Yakligian
Friend
July 29, 2020
A wonderful Lifelong Friend Buddy was one in a Million ❤
Lloyd Debbie Waterman
Friend
July 29, 2020
Buddy was a wonderful man he always treated me with Luv he will be truly missed God Bless his Soul❤
Sherrie Waterman Padavick
Friend
July 29, 2020
Love you dad , miss you more than you’ll ever know. You were our social butterfly .You could talk to anybody never a stranger always a friend .Sanger is losing one of their finest people. We will see you again someday .
Karen & Ronnie Smith
Daughter
July 29, 2020
We love and will always miss you.
Keith and Missy Miller
Son
July 29, 2020
Keith and Missy Miller
July 29, 2020
I love you Poppy you were my “butter” half
Alice miller
Spouse
July 29, 2020
We miss you and love you Poppy
Karla Miller
Daughter
July 28, 2020
Our condolences to Alice and her family ! We are very sadden to hear of the loss of Bud ! A SANGER Apaches loss a big fan ! R.I.P. former Apache ❤
Flo Ann & Arlie Patton
Friend
