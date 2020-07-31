Bud was born on June 26, 1935 in Sanger, California and passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a retired Greyhound bus driver and truck driver. Bud lived in Sanger all his life and was known and loved by many in his community. His best trait was his beautiful blue eyes. So many people would say he had the prettiest eyes. His sense of humor and outgoing personality was something that set him apart from the rest. He would talk to anyone that would listen to him. He met his lifelong friend, Jimmy Yakligian in kindergarten after he stuck his tongue out at him. His son Keith was named after another lifelong friend, Keith Allen. He also had a lifelong friendship with his brother-in-law, Albert Cruz. Albert would take him to watch the Apaches play football. Bud had many things he loved besides his family. He loved to meet with fellow Greyhound retirees once a month and discuss the old days. He also was involved with the Sanger Eagles of which he was a member of for almost fifty years. In 1958, he married the love of his life, Alice Luokkanen. He met her when she was making donuts at the Snow White. Bud would come in and buy donuts for his dog to eat. They had four children and he was proud of each one of them. Keith Miller who took after him and drives truck and his wife, Missy; Kelly Cook, an office manager and her husband, Mark; Karen Smith a postal worker and her husband, Ronnie; and Karla Miller, a postal worker. He is survived by his wife, Alice whom he was married to for almost 62 years. He has three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Kyle Cook, a firefighter and his wife Kathleen and their daughter Callie; Cody Smith who works for Nexstar Media Group and his girlfriend, Cira Gomez; Tara Wilson who works for Tuff Shed and her husband Jimmy and their baby girl on the way. When it came to love no one loved him more than his grandkids. They would do anything for Pop/Grandpa. He is also survived by his nephews, Kurt Borger of Clovis, California and David Borger of Oregon; and many other nieces and nephews. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555

