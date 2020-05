Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald H. Nelson, 87, of Selma died Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was a row crop farmer for Nelson Farms. Visitation and Rosary for immediate family only will be held at 9:00 am at Page Funeral Chapel in Selma, followed by gravesite service at Floral Memorial Park, Selma.

