RONALD SALWASSER
Ronald Salwasser, age 81, of Fresno, CA passed from this life on Saturday, June 20, 2020 due to complications after heart surgery. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Clovis Missionary Baptist Church, 854 N. Fowler Avenue, Clovis, CA. See www. stephensandbean.com for additional detailed service information. Remembrances may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5955 S. Elm Avenue, Fresno, CA 93706 or to the charity of your choice.

Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Clovis Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
5592689292
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephens & Bean Chapel
