Ronald Salwasser, age 81, of Fresno, CA passed from this life on Saturday, June 20, 2020 due to complications after heart surgery. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Clovis Missionary Baptist Church, 854 N. Fowler Avenue, Clovis, CA. See www. stephensandbean.com for additional detailed service information. Remembrances may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5955 S. Elm Avenue, Fresno, CA 93706 or to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.