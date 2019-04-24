Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Ronald Teague was born in Hanford, California on September 16, 1948 and died in Sacramento on April 18, 2019. He was a proud 4th generation Californian. Ron was always a high achiever. He graduated from the California School of Professional Psychology in San Francisco with a PhDs in psychology at the age of 24 and taught at his alma mater as a professor continually for the next 45 years. He was a founder of the Fresno, Sacramento and Hong Kong campuses of C.S.P.P. He maintained a busy private practice as well and became board certified in both clinical psychology and psychoanalysis specializing in Freudian/Jungian analysis. He was a founder of the San Joaquin Psychological Association and received many community and professional awards during his long, distinguished career. As part of his life of service to others, Ron was an officer in the Military and Hospitaller Order of St. Lazarus, an international charitable organization, for over 20 years. He led more than 100 silent retreats and dream workshops for his graduate students and auditors at Mission San Antonio and for the last 11 years as well led retreats and workshops at the Salesian house on Cheung Chau island, 7 miles off Hong Kong in the South China Sea. Ron truly enjoyed the comraderie of being a member of social clubs and was a member of the Army/Navy Club in Washington D.C., the University Club in San Francisco, the Fresno Swim and Racquet Club, the Fresno Yacht Club, the Sacramento Pioneer Association and the Sutter Club in Sacramento. He was a man of many interests-intellectual, spiritual, philosophical, philanthropical and musical (he was a National Junior Champion bagpiper at 17). He loved history and art, grand cuisine and good food, expensive ties, good red wine, travel, sail boat racing, fly fishing (he knew the High Sierra waters like the back of his hand), silly jokes and good companionship. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Elinor. Ron inspired and touched, strengthened and healed many people in his full life. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Spirit Church in Sacramento on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Sutter Club, 1220 9th St., in downtown Sacramento at 11:30 a.m. Published in the Fresno Bee from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019

