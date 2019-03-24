RONNIE BURGER

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Sharon, it's me, Linda Marshall Murdock. I was a rep for..."
    - Linda Marshall
  • "Sorry for your loss. Take time to grieve and find comfort..."
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Stephens & Bean Chapel

Ronnie Lee Burger, age 62, of Fresno passed away suddenly at home March 18, 2019. He was born in Fresno to Richard and Mary Ann Burger on September 3, 1956. Ronnie attended Norseman Elementary, Yosemite Junior High and graduated from McLane High School in 1974. While at McLane, he was the captain of the golf team. He also attended Fresno City College. His enjoyments in life included biking, working out, rock concerts, the family cats and most of all spending time with his family. Ronnie will forever be loved and missed by his wife Barbara of Fresno and his daughters, Angela of Whittier and Belinda of Fresno. He is survived by his sister Sharon and her husband, Ron Underwood of Fresno; his brother, Jerry Burger and his wife, Marlene Somsak of Sunnyvale and his nephew, Adam Burger and his wife, Jane Shinn of San Jose. No services will be held. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 24, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman | Fresno, CA 937061310 | (559) 268-9292
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details