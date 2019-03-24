Ronnie Lee Burger, age 62, of Fresno passed away suddenly at home March 18, 2019. He was born in Fresno to Richard and Mary Ann Burger on September 3, 1956. Ronnie attended Norseman Elementary, Yosemite Junior High and graduated from McLane High School in 1974. While at McLane, he was the captain of the golf team. He also attended Fresno City College. His enjoyments in life included biking, working out, rock concerts, the family cats and most of all spending time with his family. Ronnie will forever be loved and missed by his wife Barbara of Fresno and his daughters, Angela of Whittier and Belinda of Fresno. He is survived by his sister Sharon and her husband, Ron Underwood of Fresno; his brother, Jerry Burger and his wife, Marlene Somsak of Sunnyvale and his nephew, Adam Burger and his wife, Jane Shinn of San Jose. No services will be held. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 24, 2019