Service Information Rosary 6:30 PM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church

Rosa Georgia Vasquez Diaz "Rose" died peacefully surrounded by her family at her son's home in Fresno, California. Rose was born on November 23 in Riverside, CA to Inocencio and Asencion Vasquez. She graduated from Washington Union High School and married Donald Diaz in 1961. After moving to their home on 9 th street Rose was a stay at home mom to her two children. Once they were of school age, Rose began working for Fresno Unified School District as an instructional aide and later worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 23 years. Her children remember her as a kind and loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Rose is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years Donald, son Lilo, daughter Stephanie, daughter-in-law Helen, son-in-law Luis, her loving and attentive grandchildren Lauren Luque, Joshua Diaz, Rebecca Garcia, Luis Antonio Damian, Lucia Damian and 5 wonderful great-grandchildren. Rose is also survived by her loving siblings and their spouses: Antonia Clough and Gale Messinger, Jenny Santellano, Robert and Angie Vasquez, Frank and Terry Vasquez, Rudy and Darlene Vasquez and Larry and Janice Vasquez. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who she loved so dearly. Rose was preceded in death by her father Inocencio and Mother Asencion of Fresno. Rose was accomplished at modeling the virtue of love and often demonstrated that to friends and family alike. She was a loving and generous individual who loved going to luncheons and the movies. She was passionate about loving her family. During her life, Rose was very involved in the community. She was a member of League of Mexican American Women, Amici de Poverello and Guadalupanos of Sacred Heart. She was an active and dedicated member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help's Catholic Daughters and Silver Foxes and often volunteered at fund raisers. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Charities. Rose spent the last two months of her life being cared for by her son, daughter-in-law, husband, daughter and family friend Guillermina Heredia. The family would like to thank Dominic and Tiffany of Compassionate Care and Ana Estrada for their care and dedication.

