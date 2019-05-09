Rosa Maria Moya (1957 - 2019)
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Mary's New Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Mary's New Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's New Catholic Church
Obituary
Mrs. Moya was peacefully called home by the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 61. She was a homemaker. She resided in Sanger, California and was a loving wife, caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed spending time surrounded by her family and especially her 8 beautiful grandchildren. Rosa had a generous spirit and always placed the needs of others first and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband, Juan H. Moya of Sanger; son, Juan H. Moya, Jr. of Clovis; daughters, Doreen M. Villarreal and Ricarda Moya, both of Sanger; father, Pedro T. Gamez of Mission, Texas; brothers, Gerardo Gamez of Kingsburg, Gilberto Gamez of Mission, Texas, and Pedro Gamez, Jr. of Parlier; sister, Gloria Peña of Parlier; and 8 grandchildren. Visitation will be held at St. Mary's New Catholic Church on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 PM with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's New Catholic Church on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM with interment to follow at Sanger Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Valley Children's Hospital, 9300 Valley Children's Place, Madera, CA 93636. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 9, 2019
