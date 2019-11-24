Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie Simonian Garabedian. View Sign Service Information YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 (559)-237-4147 Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Paul Armenian Church 3767 N. First Street Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rosalie Simonian Garabedian was born to Humayak and Clara Simonian on August 29, 1928 in Los Angeles, CA. At 6 months old, she with her parents and sister, Isabelle, moved to Yettem, CA where she attended Yettem and Monson Grammer Schools. Rosalie attended Dinuba High School for 2 years then moved to Fowler where she graduated from Fowler High School in 1946. Rosalie attended Fresno State College graduating in 1950 with a Bachelor of Arts in business and then worked for Allied Equipment Company as an Executive Secretary. She was a very proficient typist and short hand stenographer. In 1953, Rosalie married Joseph Garabedian, the love of her life. In this loving marriage of 66 years, Joe and Rosalie raised their three treasured children, Jane, Joanne and Michael and cherished their time with their five grandsons, John, Mark, Joseph, Blake, and Michael. Along with caring for her family as wife, mother, and homemaker, singing in the church choir, and working part time at her husband's business, Rosalie was a dedicated member and Past President of St. Paul's Ladies Society as well as the same for the Ladies Aid for Retarded Children, known as LARCS. She was a Member and then Lifetime Associate Member of the Ani Guild in which she enjoyed many special friendships. Rosalie is preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Setrak Antriasian; her sister, Isabelle Kazanjian and her husband, Jack; her stepsister, Gloria Garabedian and her husband Martin. Rosalie is survived by her husband, Joseph Garabedian; her daughter, Jane Tebbets and her husband Steve; her daughter, Joanne Garabedian; her son, Michael Garabedian and his wife Allison; grandchildren, John Tebbets; Mark Tebbets and his wife Alexandria; Joseph, Blake, and Michael Garabedian; and many nieces and nephews. A very special thanks to Dr. Steven Chooljian, Dr. L. Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 24, 2019

