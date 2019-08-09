Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jay Chapel Funeral Directors 1121 Roberts Avenue Madera , CA 93637 (559)-674-8814 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Patrick's Church 15347 W. Kearney Blvd. Kerman , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Mistica Lometti "Noni" was born in Hanford to Michael and Felecita Fusi on July 16th, 1920. She grew up on a dairy farm in San Joaquin and later met her husband of 62 years, Bruno, while playing the accordion at a birthday party. She passed away peacefully in Fresno, CA on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Rose was an avid reader, artist, amazing cook and generous host. She loved to travel, garden, and visit with her grandchildren. Throughout her life, Rose was dedicated to her faith and generously opened her home to many. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Thank you to Connie and Maria at Caring Homes for taking such good care of Rose. She is survived by her three children; David, Neila Harris, and Bruno Jr. Grandchildren; Keiha, Sara, Amy, Aaron, Anna, Brianne, Blaire, and Michael; and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bruno; parents and sisters; Mary Tognazzini and Dorthy Guiliano. Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, 15347 W. Kearney Blvd. in Kerman, CA on Monday, August 12th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery in Fresno. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be made to the Poverello House, 412 F St, Fresno CA 93706 or St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 15347 W. Kearney Blvd, Kerman, CA 93630. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814 Published in the Fresno Bee from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019

