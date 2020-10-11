1/1
Rose Lucille Caglia
1920 - 2020
December 12, 1920 - September 26, 2020
Fresno, California - Together Again
Rose Lucille Caglia was born in Bronx, New York, daughter of Vito and Vincey Ceppaglia. Rose and her family moved to Fresno in 1924 when she was just 4 years old. She grew up and worked with the family picking figs, working in canneries and many more misc. jobs.
When Rose was 16 years old she met the love of her life, Andy Caglia, at a ICF picnic. Together they had 6 children. Rose was always a supportive wife, mother and hard worker.
Rose was extremely talented and had many, many hobbies. Her hands were always busy sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting needlepoints, restoring antique furniture, making dolls, decorating eggs and much more. She was a member of the OLV Alter Society, ICF (Italian Catholic Federation) and was the Grand Marshall at a St. Elia celebration.
She is preceded in death by her husband Andy Caglia, daughter Joyce Ann Smith, granddaughter, Mindy Marini Losgoity and her sister Tessie De Lecce.
She is survived by her children, son, David Caglia and his wife Karen, daughters, Ginger Caglia, Sandy Dami, Joanie Finch and her husband Clifford, Julie Caglia and her husband Steve. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers who took care of Rose the last few years; and a very special thank you to Sandy Dami for always giving excellent care to our mom for many years!
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Private services have been held.


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
October 9, 2020
I didn't get to see them often, but loved my time with them. My parents, Art and Mary Mugnolo had wonderful, fun and happy stories they told us about their time with Rose and Andy. They were all lucky to have such close relationships with their cousins! I remember Aunt Vincy coming to SF, all good memories. God bless your family
Susan Silveira
Family
