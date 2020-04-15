Rose Valorosi Meister, age 91, passed away peacefully of natural causes at her daughter's home in Clovis, surrounded by family, on April 10, 2020.

She was born on September 19, 1928, to Luigi and Anita (Filiponi) Valorosi, in Madera, California, where she lived for almost all of her long and fruitful life. After attending local schools, and graduating from Madera High School, Rose enlisted in the Navy at the time of the Korean War. The small-town farm girl found that she was an expert marksman, referred to by one newspaper as "The Annie Oakley of the U.S. Navy," and became an award-winning member of the sharpshooting team for the Navy's Great Lakes Training Center. Later transferring to the Norfolk Naval Station in Virginia, she served as an in-flight assistant to admirals and other senior officers on military transports to naval stations throughout the United States, Europe and North Africa. After leaving the Navy, Rose worked briefly in Virginia in the military procurement industry. She married David Meister and lived for a time in Nebraska; they separated in 1956 shortly after the birth of her second daughter, and Rose returned with her daughters to California. Deciding to pursue a career in teaching, Rose became the first of her family to graduate from college, after putting herself through Fresno State University. She began her long teaching career at Sierra Vista in Madera, then James Madison, finally ending at Alpha School as a reading specialist. Rose loved helping young children discover the joy of reading, and taught full-time into her 70's, and then continued into her mid-80's as a volunteer reading specialist. In 2013 she was honored by the Madera School District as a "Distinguished Teacher" for her dedication to her young pupils. Rose remained active into her 90's with the Italian Catholic Federation and Young Ladies' Institute, a Catholic women's organization, and greatly enjoyed mixing with friends at, and even hosting, monthly bunco parties. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Joseph, Josie, Thomas (Gemma), Robert (Doris), Ernest (Cheryl), and Rocky Valorosi. Left to honor Rose and remember her love are her daughters Anita (Larry) Boyd and Marleen (Mark) Anderson, sister-in-law Marcia Valorosi, grandchildren Emily (Charley) Dean, Andrew (Dr. Jessica Harnisch) Boyd, Dr. Ryan Anderson (fiancé Dr. Olivia Main), Nicholas Anderson, J. W. (Vivian) Anderson, great grandchildren Charles Dean and Olivia Anderson, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family rosary and funeral Mass with entombment at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum will be held. The rosary and funeral will be live-streamed, and further information can be found at www.jaychapel.com under Rose' Tribute. A celebration of Rose's life will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Joachim's Catholic School (Tuition Assistance), 310 N. I Street, Madera, CA 93637. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814