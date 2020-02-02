Rose (Rosie) Madalene Porto was born on December 31, 1926 , to Alphonse and Julia Serpa in Tulare CA. She passed away January 24, 2020 in her home in Kerman CA. Rosie was raised on the island of Faial, part of the Azores Islands of Portugal, before moving back to California at the age of 15. Her uncle, Manuel Serpa, had a welcoming party for her and her sister Odette and it was here where she met Luciano Porto, her future husband. After marriage the two moved to Tipton, where Luciano milked cows on the Faria Dairy. The happy couple later made their home in Kerman farming cotton and alfalfa and raising cattle. In 1954, their first son Danny was born followed by Joe in 1956. Rosie was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and loved working on the church dinners. Proud of her heritage, she was also a lifelong member of various Portuguese lodges and active in the local Portuguese Festa and was often seen at neighboring towns' Festas Rosie was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Luciano, her sister Odette and brother Albert. She is survived by her sons Danny and his wife Linda, Joe and his wife Wendy. She leaves behind her grandchildren Roger and his wife Cortney, Mandy, Ryan, Angela and her Husband Chad; her great grandchildren Roger, Diego, Daniel, Addison, Ella, Skyelar, Ryan, Tyler, and Kyley; her great great grandchild Ryan Jr., and many nieces and nephews. Services to be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 15437 W. Kearney Blvd., Kerman, CA. Visitation will be at 6 pm followed by a rosary at 7 pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Funeral Mass will be at 10 am on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Interment will be at St. Peter's Cemetery, Fresno. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 375 Kerman, CA 93630. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814