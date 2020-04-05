Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Storelli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Mary Schafer was born on May 27, 1926, to Louie and Mathilda Schafer in Flasher, North Dakota. She passed away after a brief illness on March 24, at the age of 93. Rose was the 4th of 10 children. She graduated from Flasher High School in 1945. Rose moved to California in 1948, when she was 22 years old. She found work in an insurance company and later worked as an elevator operator in downtown Fresno. In 1953, Rose married Joe Storelli, to whom she was wed for 54 years. Joe and Rose worked together as farmers, becoming one of the state's largest dried fruit producers in the 1960's and later farming figs until retirement. Rose spent many hours inspecting figs to ensure the quality of the figs before delivery. Joe and Rose were members of the Italian Catholic Federation, Sons of Italy, the Itlo/American Club, and the Olympic German Club, which enabled them to pursue one of their favorite activities, dancing. With her German background, Rose loved to polka dance. Rose began bowling in her sixties and spent many hours with friends working hard to better her score. In her later years, Rose enjoyed watching her grandchildren, cooking and baking. She was known for her delicious biscotti and her pomegranate jam. She enjoyed trying new recipes and adding to the old ones. She could make a tasty meal from seemingly nothing. All of her life Rose enjoyed working outside, from loading hay wagons as a youth to gardening and growing flowers in her later years. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Joe; 7 brothers and sisters; and granddaughter Adrianne. She is survived by her sister Helen Helbling and brother Frank Schafer; brother-in-law John Storelli; sons Leonard and wife Michelle; Arnold and wife Kathy; Ronald and wife Gerianne; and daughter Annette and husband Jay Wiebe. Rose is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A private family service was held at St. Peter's Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the Fresno Rescue Mission or the Community Food Bank.

