The family of Rose Vasquez Diaz wish to acknowledge the many who sent cards of support and prayers. As Rose courageously fought battles with various health issues she found comfort in her Catholic faith and knowing the many prayers being said in her behalf. We, the family of Rose Vasquez Diaz, thank you. This simple phrase cannot adequately convey our heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of condolences upon the culmination of Rose's journey to be with our Lord in Heaven. We also wish to acknowledge the care Rose received from the staff of CCMC ER during her stays. In our expression of thanks, we wish to include Dr. Moffett and staff of M2 Oncology, Compassionate Care Home Health, and Hinds Hospice.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 10, 2019