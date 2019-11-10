Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Vasquez Diaz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The family of Rose Vasquez Diaz wish to acknowledge the many who sent cards of support and prayers. As Rose courageously fought battles with various health issues she found comfort in her Catholic faith and knowing the many prayers being said in her behalf. We, the family of Rose Vasquez Diaz, thank you. This simple phrase cannot adequately convey our heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of condolences upon the culmination of Rose's journey to be with our Lord in Heaven. We also wish to acknowledge the care Rose received from the staff of CCMC ER during her stays. In our expression of thanks, we wish to include Dr. Moffett and staff of M2 Oncology, Compassionate Care Home Health, and Hinds Hospice. The family of Rose Vasquez Diaz wish to acknowledge the many who sent cards of support and prayers. As Rose courageously fought battles with various health issues she found comfort in her Catholic faith and knowing the many prayers being said in her behalf. We, the family of Rose Vasquez Diaz, thank you. This simple phrase cannot adequately convey our heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of condolences upon the culmination of Rose's journey to be with our Lord in Heaven. We also wish to acknowledge the care Rose received from the staff of CCMC ER during her stays. In our expression of thanks, we wish to include Dr. Moffett and staff of M2 Oncology, Compassionate Care Home Health, and Hinds Hospice. Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close