Rosemary was born in Duluth, Minn. to George and Agnes Witherow. Her father died when she was an infant. Her mother raised her and her brother William, working as a teacher. Rosemary obtained a B.A. in education from the University of Minnesota. After graduation she worked for the Special Services branch of the U.S. Army coordinating entertainment for the USO in post-war Berlin. This is where she met Aaron Hillman, who was serving in the Army. They were married in a German civil ceremony and their marriage license was in German. Aaron often laughed that they couldn't understand a word of the license. Rosemary and Aaron settled in San Francisco. She attended San Francisco State where she obtained her MA in Education. She began teaching immigrant children in Chinatown. She became an authority in teaching methods and theory, authoring articles in publications, including the "Saturday Review." She and Aaron moved to Santa Barbara where Rosemary was a high school counselor at Dos Pueblos High. They retired and moved to Fresno in 1996. She was close to her sister-in-law, Gretchen "Mickey" Witherow. She was active with organizations including the League of Women Voters. She was preceded in death by her husband Aaron Hillman, and infant son Stephen, brother William and sister-in-law Mickey. She is survived by her nephews, James Witherow and his wife Piti (their children William and Sonia) and David Witherow and his wife Kay, niece Suzanne Edwards and her husband Don.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 1, 2020