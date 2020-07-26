Rosie Shigeko Okajima was born in Fresno on May 7, 1926 and peacefully passed away on July 16, 2020 at the age of 94. She was fondly known to many as Auntie Rosie or Auntie Shig. Growing up in downtown Fresno where her family owned a candy/bookstore she enjoyed a happy childhood with many friends, many of which she remained close to her entire life. She and her family were sent to the Jerome, AR Japanese relocation camp in 1942. There she graduated from Denson High School before returning to Fresno. She attended beauty school in Fresno and then worked at Lily's Beauty Salon. She met George at a local dance and they married in 1950 and lived in Sanger on the family farm. It was always a treat to attend one of Rosie's dinners and enjoy many of her delicious desserts, especially her sweet rolls affectionately known as snails. She taught her children, grandchildren, and many friends how to make them to continue to enjoy. After George passed away in 2003, Rosie moved to Fresno and enjoyed an independent life. She continued to cook for family and friends, pull slot machines at Table Mountain, and play card games with friends. She was an active member of the United Japanese Christian Church (UJCC) and enjoyed delivering bento lunches for Friend's Care to church members of the community. In her final years she still lived fairly independently at Fairwinds retirement home. Rosie leaves behind daughters Gayle and Nicholas Smirnov, Marlene and Mike Garcia, son Ken and Linda, grandchildren Michelle, Jason, and Lauren and great grandchildren Nevaeh and Noah. Although we are unable to celebrate her life at this time, we are grateful for the many memories with friends and family she leaves us. Thank you to all that have shared her life with us.

