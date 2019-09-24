Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross Fitch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ross James Fitch, son of Rebecca and Glenn Fitch was born December 14, 1976 In Richland,WA. He passed away August 12, 2019 while in Bangkok, Thailand. In 2017 he studied and became a certified Buddhist Monk in Ubon Ratchetathani, Thailand. Before this he worked as a heavy equipment operator on the North Slope of Alaska. His love for traveling took him to India ,Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Australia, Bali, and Fiji, where he became certified in scuba diving. His beautiful heart was as big as his adventures. He attended school in Boise, and BSU. He will be sorely missed by his mother Rebecca and father Glenn. Also by his grandmothers Catherine Bryant and Rita Pinkerton. Uncles and Aunts Greg and Shelly Pinkerton, Ralph and April Lou, cousins,Joshua, Angela, and Kimberly. There will forever be an empty place in our world without him.There will be a Casual celebration of life at his parents address 3762 N McKinley Park Avenue Meridian from 2:00-5:00 pm. Ross James Fitch, son of Rebecca and Glenn Fitch was born December 14, 1976 In Richland,WA. He passed away August 12, 2019 while in Bangkok, Thailand. In 2017 he studied and became a certified Buddhist Monk in Ubon Ratchetathani, Thailand. Before this he worked as a heavy equipment operator on the North Slope of Alaska. His love for traveling took him to India ,Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Australia, Bali, and Fiji, where he became certified in scuba diving. His beautiful heart was as big as his adventures. He attended school in Boise, and BSU. He will be sorely missed by his mother Rebecca and father Glenn. Also by his grandmothers Catherine Bryant and Rita Pinkerton. Uncles and Aunts Greg and Shelly Pinkerton, Ralph and April Lou, cousins,Joshua, Angela, and Kimberly. There will forever be an empty place in our world without him.There will be a Casual celebration of life at his parents address 3762 N McKinley Park Avenue Meridian from 2:00-5:00 pm. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close