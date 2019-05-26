Ross was born in Fresno, CA, on June 21, 1975 and passed away in Clovis, CA, on May 09, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his mom and dad, Kathy & Stan Powell, his brothers, Travis & Scott, his sons, Alex & Bryce, his aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be greatly missed and in our heart forever. Ross was in construction for over 20 yrs and enjoyed going to the coast with his family. Services to be held on June 1, 2019 at North Fresno Assembly of God Church, 2707 W Dakota Ave, Fresno at 2 PM. Fellowship to follow.
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 26, 2019