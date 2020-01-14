Our wonderful Mom, Raquel (Roxie) Aldama, passed away and is at peace again, on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, grandma, friend and the most amazing mother to four boys. Roxie was born June 15, 1931 in Mendota, California to Rosendo and Hope Aldama. She graduated from Central Union High School in 1949 and married John Esparza in 1955. She spent most of her career working for the state of California at the Department of Water Resources and Caltrans. She was a stenographer and did accounting for both. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling, dining out and going to the movies. She spent a lot of time with her grandchildren and sisters and was full of life and humor. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, brother Ruben Aldama, and her son Tod William Esparza. She is survived by three sons, Eric Esparza of Hanford, J. Esparza and Ross Esparza of Fresno. She is survived by her siblings Richard Aldama of Sacramento, Ralph Aldama of San Jose, Robert Aldama of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Marina Kimura of Fresno, Eloise Flores of Fresno, Judy Revilla of Fresno and Fred Aldama of Clovis. Services will be held January 18th, 2020 from 1PM to 5PM at the Edison Social Club, 3325 W Clinton Ave, Fresno.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 14, 2020