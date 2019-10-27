Roxie was born in 1925 in Fresno, CA. She passed away gently into the arms of her Lord surrounded by loved ones on October 11, 2019. Roxie attended local schools and graduated from Fresno Technical High School. She had a 25 year career as an administrative secretary/office manager with the Creamery Employees & Drivers Union Local 517. Roxie was preceeded in death by her parents, John and Mary Salvian, sisters Pares Kamian and Helen Serimian. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Beverly Belardinelli, son Brian Marderosian and his family, brother Aram Salvian, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. Graveside Services will be held at Ararat Cemetary, 1925 W. Belmont Avenue on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00AM. Remembrances may be made to St. Paul Armenian Church, or donor's favorite charity.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 27, 2019