Roy Anderson

Roy Harvey Anderson passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of Monday, July 27th, 2020, days after his 84th birthday. He will be remembered for his superlative ability as a craftsman and Mechanical Engineer, his jolly sense of humor, his well-developed inquiring mind, and his great internal strength, which he demonstrated by prolonging his cancer prognosis six-fold. Roy grew up in Fresno, attending Roosevelt High School ('54) and Fresno State College. He is survived by sister Carrie Garrison, in addition to his wife of 64 years, Jonelle Anderson, and their three children - Brenda Lynn, Mark Anderson, and Elizabeth Risha - as well as six granddaughters and one great granddaughter. Roy was a thoughtful, hard-working man, and his life will be commemorated with a private family service.

Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 2, 2020.
