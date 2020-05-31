Roy was born on April 9, 1923 in Arcola, Missouri. He was the second son born to John William Alexander Cotner and Prudence Ellen (Ware) Cotner. Roy's stay in Missouri was a short one. Three months after his birth, the family moved to Alpaugh & later Orange Cove, CA before settling in Centerville, CA. There, along with older brother Floyd, the family welcomed two younger sisters, Dorothy and Doris. Roy went to Centerville Grammar School, but missed most of the eighth grade due to an accidental shooting. After Recovering, he attended Sanger High School, and later Fresno Tech. In 1942, Roy contracted with the Army Air Corp., repairing aircraft at the Sacramento Air Depot; when, in 1943, Roy was drafted into the Army Air Corp. During the course of the war, he was stationed at 10 airfields throughout the United States. While stationed in Florida, he installed cannons into B-25's that were destined for North Africa. While awaiting transfer from Vancouver to Hawaii, his troop transport was torpedoed by a Japanese sub. He spent the remainder of the war at the 13th replacement depot at Wheeler Field, Hawaii repairing bombers for the Pacific theater. At the end of the war, he marched in the VE & VJ day parades in Honolulu, Hawaii and crewed training missions with the Chinese in B-24 Liberators; finally returning home in February, 1946. In 1946, Roy met Eva J. Garbarino at the Rainbow Ball Room and on Jan. 5th, 1947, Eva and Roy borrowed Eva's mother's Studebaker and eloped in Las Vegas, NV. They started farming the year they were married, with Roy's older brother, Floyd and his wife, Sylvia. After losing their crop three years straight, Dad became a barber to support the family. He barbered for 20 years in Sanger. Dad and Mom, welcomed sons William in '49 and Robert in '54. In 1959, they changed from growing grapes and lemons to oranges. Raising oranges from seed, and planting a block at a time. Some trees were sold to farmers throughout the area; some of which are still in production today. Dad and Mom also started Sanger Tree and Vine Supply, selling their patented tree prop hooks for 10 years, before selling to Fruit Growers Supply of Orange Cove, CA. Dad retired in 1993, leasing the farm to his two sons, Bill and Bob, then later to Bill. You could always find Dad on the farm, beside Bill, working until the last 6 months of his life. He suffered a heart attack on April 13th, but never fully recovered. He was brought home to the family farm, the place he loved the most, and passed away on May 26th, in the same home that he and mom lived in for 70 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva in 2014; brother, Floyd; sister, Doris; and daughter-in-law, Debra. He is survived by his two sons, William Cotner and wife, Damartha and Robert Cotner and wife, Sherry; sister, Dorothy Johnson; grandchildren, Alexander Cotner and wife, Ruth, Kyle Cotner, and Kaitlyn Vanderwall and husband, John; and great grandchildren, Abigail and Lillianna Cotner, and Jensen Vanderwall. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555

