Roy Erford passed away in Rocklin CA at the age of 89. He was a graduate of Seattle Pacific University and Fuller Theological Seminary. He was a Methodist minister for over 30 years before retiring to Coarsegold CA. He and his wife attended Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church in Oakhurst, traveled the world and enjoyed spending time with loved ones. Roy touched the lives of many with his good humor and love for the Lord and will be dearly missed by friends and family. He is survived by Betty, his wife of 60 years; his sister Esther, four daughters, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store