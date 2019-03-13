He is preceded in death by his wife, Pauline, sisters, Margaret Dorrance and Evelyn Harrison and son, Les. He is survived by his children, Paulette Lopez, Loree Sowden, Paul Green and wife, Libby, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Services will be held at the Selma First Baptist Church at 11:00 on Friday, March 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Mario Lopez Memorial Ag Scholarship Fund c/o Paulette Lopez 15084 S. Fowler Avenue, Selma, CA 93662.

He was a graduate of Selma High School and served during the Korean War with the U.S. Army.