Roy was a loving husband, devoted father, and doting grandfather who relished in sharing the pride he had for his family's accomplishments and cherished the time he spent in each of their lives. Roy's family will be having a service in his honor in Clovis, CA on July 27th, 2019, at 10:30am in Northpark Community Church, 2297 E. Shepherd Ave., Fresno, CA 93720. There will also be a graveside service on July 29 th , 2019, at 11:00am in Oakmont Memorial Park, 2099 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette, CA 94549. In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks instead that a donation be made to one or both of the Fresno, California Veteran's Affairs (VA) Medical Center or Hinds Hospice of Fresno, California.

, 1930, Roy was the eldest son of Floyd and Grace Barton. He was a proud native of Reed, Oklahoma. At the still impressionable age of 17, in 1948, Roy enlisted in the United States Army . He served with remarkable distinction during peacetime in Europe, and in combat during both the Korea and Vietnam conflicts. He served on the front lines and retired as a Platoon Sergeant (E7) with an honorable discharge after 22 years following a gunshot wound sustained in battle. Roy's heroic service earned him numerous commendations, a wellspring of respect, and a cadre of loyal friends.