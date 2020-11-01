Roy S. Kelly

October 31, 1928 - March 13, 2020

Fresno, California - Roy S. Kelly, 91 of Fresno, died March 13 after an extended illness. He was born (as Leroy) in Biola on October 31, 1928, to Homer and Beatrice (Stout) Kelly. He attended Barstow Elementary School and Central Union High School, graduating in 1946.

After graduation Roy worked for P.G.& E. until he was called to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, returning to P.G. & E. after his service. In 1960, he accepted the position of Brokerage Manager with Transamerica-Occidental Life Insurance Company, remaining until his final retirement at age 89. He was past president of the Fresno Life Underwriters Association and Chartered Life Underwriters (CLU). Roy enjoyed his years in the insurance business.

Roy was a member of Millbrook Presbyterian Church, singing in the Choir for 40 years, always saying "Singing is my best way to Praise the Lord". He also served as Trustee and Deacon. Later he attended First Presbyterian Church, Fresno.

Playing golf and watching sports on TV were his favorite pastimes, authoritatively and loudly commentating over the TV commentators, referees and umpires. He liked to travel with his wife, Patti, and favorite travel companions, his sister-in-law and brother in-law, Bob and TJ Macfarlane of Bakersfield. Crossword puzzles occupied Roy's quiet times. He continued to complete the most difficult until his last week.

Roy's greatest sadness was being preceded in death by his two sons, Jeffrey Kelly and Timothy Kelly (USMC). He was also preceded in death by his parents, sister Maxine Mitchell and brother Donald Kelly.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patti Landis Kelly, his children Terry Kelly Brown, Patrick Kelly and Jennifer Kelly, five grandsons, two granddaughters and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations to First Presbyterian Church, Fresno and Hope Now for Youth.

A graveside service at Belmont Memorial Park will be held for immediate family.





