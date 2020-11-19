Ruben Flores

February 25, 1929 - November 3, 2020

Clovis, California - Ruben Jose Flores was born on February 25, 1929 in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico. He passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at age 91. Ruben came to settle in Clovis with his wife Mercedes and his 10 children in 1966. He went to work for Italian Swiss Colony Winery, then retired from C.U.S.D.

Large family gatherings with relatives and friends were at the heart of his favorite past times. Enjoying great food, song, dance, music, games, and laughter and devotion were always felt deep within many generations and touched many lives. A favorite Christmas Eve tradition where his family gathered for an evening Recitation of the Rosary surrounding a custom made nativity scene using many pieces passed down from his parents and pieces he bought or given as a gift to him. Ending the evening with a bowl of menudo or tamales, Mexican hot chocolate, Mexican pastries and candy treats. He enjoyed outings to Table Mountain Casino hoping to hit the "big" jackpot LoL! He also enjoyed working in the garden he planted yearly.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mercedes of 61 years; and son, Francisco Flores. He is survived by his children, sons, Guadalupe, Ruben Jr., Ricardo, Aurelio and Alfredo Flores; and daughters, Virginia Beruman, Angie Sanchez, Coco Tillinghast, and Mercedes Hanson; and his 25 grandchildren; 18 great -grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Viewing Services will be held at Clovis Funeral Chapel on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Friday, November 20. 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial. Interment at Clovis Cemetery will follow the Mass.





