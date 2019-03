Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rubita Taos Campos Hathaway. View Sign

Rubita Taos Campos Hathaway was born in Manhattan, New York, on November 26, 1924. She went home to our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Ruby was a one-in-a-million lady who truly "bloomed" wherever the winds of life took her. She could walk with kings or beggars and treated them both with the same dignity and respect. Ruby was a joyful beauty inside and out and could sing and dance. She toured the UnitedStates, Europe and South America with her husband, Ciro Campos, in the Latin AmericanRhythm Review. She and the band treasured entertaining celebrities and our men and women in the military. Her rumba, samba and tango were show stoppers! When her husband passed, Ruby, now 50, moved to Fresno and reinvented herself. She joined People's Church, married Ray Hathaway and began to perform again joyfully participating in the choir and Christmas Shows with Pastor Doug Holck. Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters and her daughter, Laura Fierro. She is survived by daughter, Kim Mandebille (Steve) and by her grandchildren, Dan Fierro Jr., Raymond Fierro, Sara Hawes McCallum (Shane) Dallas Hawes (Tiffany), grandchildren, Alexandria and Zackary Hawes, Haily, Cory and Emily Fierro, her Caregiver, Sequina, her adopted family, David, Jan, Jennifer, JoAnna, Brett Edwards and a large family on the east coast, Puerto Rico and Peru. A Celebration of life will be held in Hayward. Please send remembrances in her name to the People's Church Choir. Proverbs 31:10 says "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate."Rest in Peace, dear beautiful Ruby. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 3, 2019

